Get your New Years Eve plans set!

If you don’t have plans yet – don’t worry! There are tons of things going on all over Hampton Roads.

One of the biggest is ‘Last Night on the Town’ at Virginia Beach Town Center.

The 10,000 Maniacs are performing this year! The event is free and open to the public with food and drinks available to buy while you’re there.

They also have a celebration for the younger kids at Pembroke Mall that day. There will be a big countdown and balloon drop at 5pm.

Up on the Peninsula, the Virginia Living Museum is hosting their annual ‘Noon Years Eve’. From 11am to 1pm you can attend their ‘space adventure’ themed countdown celebration.

Here’s a list of a few other parties happening in the seven cities:

