With snow in the forecast cities are preparing the roadways

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Snow is coming down in several areas across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

Our meteorologists say the system does not show accumulation anywhere but inland N.C. and even there, just a slight dusting of snow is expected.

Nevertheless, this is a busy time of year for travel so cities are taking action now by preparing the roads, keeping them clear of snow and ice.

Heath Covey, spokesperson for the City of Chesapeake warned drivers via Facebook, posting "Public Works crews are preparing and you should, too. When driving, be extremely careful of hidden icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Slow down, leave extra room, and drive with caution."

News 3 is working to check with other major cities about how they are preparing for inclement weather. Stay with us for the full report.

