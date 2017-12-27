× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Snow chances and even colder air moving in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Snow showers and even colder… Rain and snow showers will track through eastern North Carolina this morning as an area of low pressure drifts off of the Carolina coast. We will see mainly rain near the Outer Banks with snow mixing in closer to Edenton and Elizabeth City. Some snow could sneak into the Southside closer to the state line. Any accumulation will be limited to less than 1” (a dusting). Most of Hampton Roads will just see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will return to the low 40s this afternoon. Rain/snow will move out through midday with clouds breaking up this afternoon. Winds will also pick up this afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight will lows falling into the low 20s. It will still be breezy tonight with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Most of us will see sunshine on Thursday but areas closer to the Chesapeake Bay will see more clouds and a chance for snow. With persistent north winds and highs only reaching the low 30s, we could see some “bay effect” snow for areas along and south of the Chesapeake Bay. Any accumulation will be limited to less than 1” (a dusting).

The area of low pressure we are watching for Friday seems to be trending farther south, lowering our chances for rain/snow. As of now, we will likely see a mix of sun and clouds with a few rain showers for the southern Outer Banks. Highs will return to near 40 on Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Rain/Snow Showers (40%). Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Snow Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 27th

1892 Winter Storm: 18.6″ snow in Norfolk (3 Day Total)

