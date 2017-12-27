Several injured after explosion at St. Petersburg, Russia supermarket

Four people were hospitalized after a blast inside a store in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, state-run news outlet Tass reported Wednesday.

A total of 10 people were injured, the Russian state-run news agency Sputnik said.

Preliminary data shows that an explosive device found at the scene contained 200 grams (7 ounces) of TNT, state-run RIA news agency reported. The device was inside a locker at a chain supermarket called Perekrestok, located in an entertainment complex.

Tass reported that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened a criminal investigation into the explosion, citing Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative for the committee.