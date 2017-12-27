Norfolk crews respond to large house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Crews are responding to a 'very large' fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is in the 700 block of A Avenue and firefighters are being pulled out because of the extent of the fire, officials said.

Firefighters are unsure if anyone is inside of the home. A dog has been rescued from the fire. He was injured and the SPCA is on the way to treat him.

Officials told News 3 the fire started in the back of the home and the house is going to be a total loss.

