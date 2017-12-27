New rum distillery opening in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Cheers to the New Year–Dead Reckoning Distillery is having its grand opening on January 12!

Dead Reckoning Distillery is a veteran-owned rum producer located on W. 24th Street.

The distillery is debuting its tasting room and store on January 12, starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

There will be two signature cocktails as well as stable rum cocktails available. The distillery store will be selling bottles of Tidewater Rum and merchandise.

Visit Dead Reckoning Distillery’s website for more information.