Home destroyed in three-alarm Currituck County fire

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – A house was destroyed after a three-alarm fire at 184 Augusta Drive in Grandy, North Carolina, Wednesday evening.

Around 1 p.m., crews with Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire in a single story home. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, but the homeowner did have three pets – a dog, a cat and a bird – that were inside. All three were confirmed to be deceased.

The fire was brought under control within 30-45 minutes. Units cleared the scene within three and a half hours of being dispatched. Authorities said the home is a total loss.

Along with Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire and Rescue, units from Crawford and Moyock responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

