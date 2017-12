PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Children’s Museum of Virginia is going to the toddlers during the first week in January!

Parents can bring their kids (ages 2 – 5) to the museum on January 2, 3, 4 and 5 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for toddler-friendly fun.

There will be games that encourage motor skill growth, engaging stories and songs, special guests and access to all of the museum’s exhibits.

The event comes with general admission for the museum.