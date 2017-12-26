× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A chilly week with snow possible

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cold week ahead… Temperatures will start near 30 this morning. Highs will only warm into the low 40s this afternoon, almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see some extra cloud cover this morning with clearing skies by midday and sunshine this afternoon. Lows will drop into the upper 20s tonight with a few clouds.

Highs will return to near 40 tomorrow with a mixture of clouds. A few isolated showers or flurries are possible tomorrow but most areas will just see the extra clouds. Highs will drop into the mid 30s for Thursday, the coldest day of the week.

We are tracking a higher potential for snow late Thursday night into Friday. An area of low pressure will form off of the Carolinas and drift along the East Coast. The exact track of the low will determine how much moisture is spread inland. More moisture equals more snow potential, less moisture equal less snow (or no snow) potential. As of now, we will likely see a rain/snow mix Friday morning with minimal snow accumulations.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers/Flurries (20%). Highs near 40. Winds: N 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 26th

1892 Winter Storm: 18.6″ snow in Norfolk (3 Day Total)

2004 Winter Storm: 6-14″ Southeast Virginia, 6-11″ Northeast North Carolina

2007 Heavy Rain across Central VA. 3-4″ Powhatan, Amelia

