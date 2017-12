KITTY HAWK, N.C. – The Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested a 47-year-old man who they say was dealing heroin.

On December 7, the task force was near a Walmart when they saw a hand-to-hand purchase of suspected drugs, according to officials.

The task force was able to apprehend the dealer and recover an amount of heroin.

Charlie Randall Whitehurst was charged with felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sale and/or deliver heroin. He was released on a $20,000 secured bond.