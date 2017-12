Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home an hour after Christmas Day.

Investigators were called to a home in the 500 block of Logan Place around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 26, where they found the 44-year-old shot multiple times.

As of now, authorities believe he was inside the home when he was shot and the suspect was outside.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

If you anything about the shooting, take action and call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

