Hampton Police seeking suspect in Christmas Day Family Dollar burglary

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection to a commercial burglary that happened on Christmas Day.

Officers responded to a burglary complaint at the Family Dollar in the 1st block of Lincoln Street. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect forced entry into the business by breaking one of the store’s front window. Once inside, the suspect removed an undisclosed amount of miscellaneous items from the store before fleeing the area on foot. The suspect was last seen running toward North Armistead Avenue.

The suspect is described as a tall black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark knit watch cap, a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark tennis shoes. There are no photos from video surveillance at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also send an anonymous tip via P3Tips.com.

