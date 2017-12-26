Back in bowl role, UVA takes on Navy in Thursday’s Military Bowl seeking 1st win since 2005

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Thursday, playing in its first bowl game since 2011, Virginia faces a Navy team known for its option offense: a scheme forcing opposing defenses to stay disciplined. But on the field while playing defense, is not the only area in which UVA expects discipline to lead to success this week.

The 'Hoos are playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2011. They haven't won a bowl game since 2005.

In advance of Thursday's Military Bowl, UVA is spending the week in our nation's capital, one of the largest cities in the world, and doing much more than just preparing for Navy while there.

Tuesday, the team took a trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Christmas Eve, the team dined at D.C. staple, Ben's Chili Bowl.

"We're here to win," explained Virginia offensive tackle Jack English when asked about balancing football and off-field experiences. "We're not here just to sight see or just to hang out. We're here to play a good football team and hopefully play our best football of the season."

"Coach Mendenhall always preaches about distractions," Virginia Beach native Quin Blanding (Bayside High School) added. "They put us in a city where there are a lot of distractions going on - but it's our choice. We know how to handle it and we're handling it very well right now. We're here with one job to do and that's win a football game."

Virginia (6-and-6) and Navy (6-and-6) kickoff December 28th at 1:30pm inside Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis.