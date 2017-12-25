Two Virginia Sheriff’s Deputies recovering after being shot during domestic incident

LOUDOUN Co., Va, – Two Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputies are recovering after they were shot during a domestic-related incident outside a Sterling, residence, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the call in the 46000 block of Hollow Mountain Place around 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

An adult male was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a family member, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies reported they spoke with the subject and tried to resolve the situation.

Just after 5 p.m., the subject walked upstairs and to the doorway of a bedroom closet, the Sheriff’s Office said.

As two deputies tried to arrest the suspect, the suspect made a sudden move into the closet. One deputy used his TASER as the second deputy attempted to restrain the suspect.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was able to grab his own handgun and fire at the deputies, striking both.

With the assistance of a third deputy who was in the house, the three deputies were able to handcuff and secure the suspect.

The two injured deputies were taken to Reston Hospital Center where they are being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

“I am proud of the actions and bravery of our deputies tonight and would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support we have already received. I am glad the deputies are doing well as the situation could have ended much worse,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Douglas Johnson Jr.

Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted capital murder. He remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The names of the deputies have not been released at this time.