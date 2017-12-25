Teen treated for burns, smoke inhalation after clothes accidentally set on fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 15-year-old was hospitalized for treatment of his burns after accidentally setting his clothes on fire in the 100 block of Pleasant Court Monday.

Dispatchers received the call around 3:48 p.m. According to the Newport News Fire Department, the teenage boy was doing some type of activity that set fire to his clothes. He was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters after suffering burns to his arms and hands and some smoke inhalation.

The fire was already out when crews arrived at the scene. Fire officials say this incident was not a Christmas-related fire. There did not appear to be any structural damage to the residence where the fire took place.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.