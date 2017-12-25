One displaced, hospitalized after Norfolk apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. – One person has been displaced and is undergoing medical evaluation after an apartment fire in the 300 block of Yarmouth Street Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call around 8:29 p.m. Crews arrived at the scene to the building’s fire alarm sounding and determined that the sprinkler system for the building was activated.

When firefighters entered the building, they saw smoke and water on the floor in the hallway along with one resident being assisted outside by other residents. Paramedics evaluated the resident, who was then taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further evaluation.

The fire was found in a bedroom of a first floor apartment. No one else was found in the apartment, and all other occupants of the building evacuated safely. While smoke and fire damage was limited to the bedroom, water damage affected several other first floor apartments and the ceiling of the basement parking garage.

The fire was controlled and extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system. The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office. No other civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. Other than the occupant of the apartment where the fire started, no other residents were displaced.

