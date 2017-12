NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk firefighters responded to a house fire late Sunday night. Crews were dispatched at 11:40 p.m. to the 3000 block of Strathmore Ave.

After arriving on scene they found a small fire inside an unoccupied one story house. The fire was under control at 12:01 a.m., the cause is still under

investigation by the Fire Marshall’s Office. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.