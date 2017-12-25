Hampton Police look to identify man with beard, red suit seen entering houses

Photo Gallery
HAMPTON, Va. – Some Hampton Roads residents saw some mysterious activity in their neighborhoods Christmas Eve.
The Hampton Police Department released video of a man in a red suit with a white beard entering peoples’ houses.
He appeared to be entering through a chimney when he was caught on video.
When the man was inside the home he reportedly enjoyed milk and cookies before not taking, but leaving gifts under a Christmas tree.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this man.