Hampton Police look to identify man with beard, red suit seen entering houses

HAMPTON, Va. – Some Hampton Roads residents saw some mysterious activity in their neighborhoods Christmas Eve.

The Hampton Police Department released video of a man in a red suit with a white beard entering peoples’ houses.

He appeared to be entering through a chimney when he was caught on video.

When the man was inside the home he reportedly enjoyed milk and cookies before not taking, but leaving gifts under a Christmas tree.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this man.