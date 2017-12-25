11 Christmas miracles: Rescue dog gives birth to puppies on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Video courtesy of GO Rescue Pet Adoption Center)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Santa was good to this good girl!

Lola the dog gave birth to 11 puppies on Christmas Eve, according to the GO Rescue Pet Adoption Center in Virginia Beach. Coming from Mississippi, the shelter said Lola's puppies were going to be aborted due to a lack of adoptions in the area.

The center's staff said Lola is a hound mix but since they have no idea what breed the father is, it's too soon to tell what the puppies will look like.

The little ones will stay with their mother for about eight weeks.

Click here for more information about the GO Rescue Pet Adoption Center.