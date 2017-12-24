York County house fire causes extensive damage to garage

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Fire fighters responded to a reported house fire in the 300 block of Ferguson Bend just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Crews arrived

on scene to find smoke coming from the garage of a two story duplex. The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread any further than the garage.

Langley Air Force Base Fire Department also responded to assist with the fire. The homeowners got out safely before the fire department arrived.

There were no reported injuries, the garage sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.