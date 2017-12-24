Families in Hampton Roads celebrate Christmas through tradition

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – When families get together to celebrate Christmas, annual traditions are what make the day special.

Many families across Hampton Roads will be celebrating their time-honored traditions, like Jacki Gross, who for the last 40 years has spent Christmas doing the same thing.

“I deliver gifts to different friends and then I end the evening at my best friend’s mom’s house where for the last 40 year’s we’ve exchanged gifts and Christmas desserts.”

Others, like Jonathan Downer and Nancy Marie Carter, dress up like Santa and Mrs. Claus for the whole month of December and spread Christmas cheer to strangers they come across.

“Take some stress off of people. Give them something to smile about, because it does our heart good. Keep us young at heart and warms us up too,” said Downer to News 3 about why he dresses like Santa for December.

Whether it’s sharing a smile, giving a hug or playing cards with the family around the table, the residents of Hampton Roads will be celebrating by being with those that make the holidays truly special, friends and family.