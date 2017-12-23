Ocean View Elementary experiences minor flooding after sprinkler activates

NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at Ocean View Elementary School on Saturday at approximately 11:30 a.m. after a sprinkler head in the school’s main foyer activated.

According to Battalion Chief Joe Milligan, when fire crews arrived they found minor flooding, with water extending about 50 feet along the hallway of the first floor.

Fire officials were able to control the scene quickly. The cause of the sprinkler activation is unknown.

The flooding only caused minor flooding to the school and there were no reported injuries.