Hampton shooting victim was in his parked car when suspects began firing at it

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that happened Dec. 22 just after 10 p.m.

Police said a 25-year-old male was sitting in his parked car in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road when unknown suspects began shooting toward his car. The victim was hit multiple times and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, illegal narcotics were found. However, police said the exact motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown at this time.

Currently, police do not have any suspect information. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727 - 6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form here or P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.00.