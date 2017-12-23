Currituck ambulance involved in accident while transporting patient

CURRITUCK, N.C. – On Saturday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m., a Currituck Country ambulance was involved in an accident with one other vehicle while transporting a critically injured patient.

According to Chief Ralph Melton of Currituck Fire and EMS​, the crash occurred in the 2800 Block of Caratoke Highway, when the ambulance was transporting the patient to meet a medical helicopter nearby.

The patient was not injured in the accident, however, the driver and crew members were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and released soon afterward.

Another ambulance was called in to transport the patient to the medical helicopter.

The accident is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.