Chesapeake police investigate armed robbery at KFC restaurant

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – On Saturday night just before 10 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the KFC restaurant located in the 2200 block of South Military Highway.

According to police, two black males entered the business brandishing handguns and demanding money. The suspects left on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured during this incident.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.