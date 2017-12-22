Squadron of the Month: VFA-34 Blue Blasters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA - We're honored to introduce you to our September Squadron of the Month -- the VFA-34 Blue Blasters!

VFA-34 is an F/A-18C Hornet strike fighter squadron stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana.

They are a part of Carrier Air Wing 2 and are attached to the USS Carl Vinson.

Over the past year they have been busy training for an upcoming deployment to the Western Pacific with Carrier Strike Group 1.

News 3 was able to attend their 2017 Holiday Party and met not only the brave men and women serving our country, but the families who support them from home.

