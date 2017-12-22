Redskins linebacker Zach Brown to miss second straight game

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Zach Brown, the Redskins leading tackler, will miss his second straight game with leg injuries (Achilles/toe/hamstring).

The linebacker, who leads Washington with 84 tackles in his first season with the team, will be inactive for Sunday’s home finale vs. Denver. Safety D.J. Swearinger ranks second on the team with 50 tackles.

Also out for Sunday’s game vs. the Broncos are offensive tackle Trent Williams (knee), running back LeShun Daniels (hand) and linebacker Ryan Anderson (knee).

Players listed as questionable for the contest include: receivers Jamison Crowder and Maurice Harris, running back Samaje Perine, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, cornerback Kendall Fuller and defensive lineman Terrell McClain.

With Perine questionable, Kapri Bibbs – who has only two rushing attempts in 2017, is the lone healthy Redskins running back.