Redskins linebacker Zach Brown to miss second straight game

Posted 2:38 pm, December 22, 2017, by , Updated at 03:07PM, December 22, 2017

Corey Clement touchdown against Zach Brown of the Washington Redskins.
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Zach Brown, the Redskins leading tackler, will miss his second straight game with leg injuries (Achilles/toe/hamstring).

The linebacker, who leads Washington with 84 tackles in his first season with the team, will be inactive for Sunday’s home finale vs. Denver. Safety D.J. Swearinger ranks second on the team with 50 tackles.

Washington Redskins team owner Daniel Snyder with head coach Jay Gruden. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

Also out for Sunday’s game vs. the Broncos are offensive tackle Trent Williams (knee), running back LeShun Daniels (hand) and linebacker Ryan Anderson (knee).

Players listed as questionable for the contest include: receivers Jamison Crowder and Maurice Harris, running back Samaje Perine, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, cornerback Kendall Fuller and defensive lineman Terrell McClain.

With Perine questionable, Kapri Bibbs – who has only two rushing attempts in 2017, is the lone healthy Redskins running back.