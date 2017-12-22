Rabid raccoon found in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control responded to reports of a rabid raccoon on December 18.

Animal Control said that they called to the scene of an incident, where a raccoon on Oregon Avenue in the city had attacked a dog.

Animal Control did say that the raccoon had died after attacking the dog, but did not say how. The dog had up-to-date rabbis shots, according to officials.

The Portsmouth Department of Public Health received results Friday from the Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services, which confirmed the raccoon had rabbis, said city officials.

The Health Department strongly advises that Portsmouth residents and visitors take the following steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies:

ELIMINATE OUTDOOR FOOD SOURCES AROUND THE HOME:

Do not feed stray dogs or cats, or any wild animal. Garbage containers should be securely sealed with lids. After feeding pets, bring leftover food inside or dispose of it properly. Bird food should be placed in a bird feeder inaccessible to wild animals. Food stored in outbuildings (barns, open garages) should be inaccessible to animals.

AVOID CONTACT BETWEEN YOURSELF (OR YOUR PETS) AND WILD ANIMALS OR STRAY DOGS AND CATS