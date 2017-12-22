× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A big warm up and rain showers

Rain showers and a big warm up… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers as an area of low pressure lingers off of the Carolina coast. Areas closer to I-95 will have a better chance of seeing sunshine and a lower chance for rain. Areas closer to the coast will see more clouds and a higher chance for rain. Highs will try to warm into the upper 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Highs will warm to near 70 on Saturday, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds most of the day and winds will crank up with gusts to near 25 mph. Rain chances will increase Saturday evening and into Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the region.

Clouds and showers should begin to clear out later by midday. Highs will drop to near 50 on Sunday, near normal. If you are a fan of colder air them you will enjoy next week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s for most of the week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows near 50. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Showers (50%). Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 22nd

1908 Winter Storm: 15.0″ snow – Richmond

