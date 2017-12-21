Virginia Beach man sentenced to 8 years for heroin and gun crimes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 33-year-old Virginia Beach man was sentenced to eight years in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and possessing a firearm with the heroin.

According to court documents, Tirado Johnson had two outstanding warrants with Virginia Beach and Portsmouth, when the Fugitive Squad from both police departments located and arrested Johnson at an apartment building in Virginia Beach, after watching him exit the apartment building carrying a black backpack.

The Justice Department in a press release said that police found 46 individually wrapped baggies of heroin in the backpack, along with a 9mm handgun and an extended clip that had a capability of holding 28 rounds of ammunition.

A U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia represented the Department of Justice in this case.