North Carolina State Trooper dies from medical condition

NORTH CAROLINA – Lt. Ira O. Grady passed away on Sunday, December 17 at the age of 45 due to a medical condition.

Grady joined the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in November of 1994.

He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in February 2005 and in January 2009, he assumed the role of First Sergeant in Johnston County. In May 2013, he was promoted to Lieutenant, assigned to Troop B Headquarters in Cumberland County.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Grady family as each of us struggle through this time of loss”, said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Let us focus on his life, his service to our state and the many memories he has provided.”

Arrangements are as follows:

• Visitation – Friday, 22 December from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association, 417 Georgetown Road, Jacksonville, NC

• Funeral – Saturday, 23 December at 11:00 a.m. at the Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association