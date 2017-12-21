Norfolk Police investigating after moped driver killed in hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a vehicle and moped in the 300 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

Apparent serious crash in Norfolk on Princess Anne Rd. Working to learn more but noticing a bigger police response than normal @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/bH1erOfprc — Brendan Ponton (@brendanponton) December 21, 2017

Norfolk Police and fire crews arrived at the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m. to find a man lying in the roadway with life threatening injuries. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was driving his moped westbound in the 300 block of E. Princess Anne Road when he was struck by a blue or dark-blue Lexus SUV. The suspect vehicle has heavy front-end damage as a result of the accident.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled from the area and was last seen traveling northbound on Armistead Avenue near the intersection of E. Princess Anne Road and Monticello Avenue.

Police have identified the victim as 53-year-old Ronald Townes.

Anyone who may have been in the area during the crash or has seen the SUV matching the suspect vehicle description is asked to call 911 or the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-5562-5887).

