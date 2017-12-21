Hampton Roads heroin dealer sentenced to life in prison for involvement in two overdose deaths

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 33-year-old Hampton Roads man was sentenced to life in prison after the drugs he distributed led to two overdose deaths in Hampton and Newport News.

Terry Glen Williams pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy, distribution of heroin resulting in death, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and money laundering.

According to a Department of Justice press release, “During the course of his drug trafficking, Williams was involved in four heroin overdoses – two fatal and two nonfatal. Williams’ drug-trafficking organization operated in Hampton and Newport News by moving to and from various hotels, moving in excess of a kilogram of heroin and 280 grams of cocaine base.”

Officials also said that Williams would use drug addicts as prostitutes, and use those prostitutes as drug dealers to further his drug sales in Hampton Roads, while also prolonging their addiction to keep them within his prostitution business.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) led the investigation into Williams as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), Operation Raw Sugar.

The multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task forces principal mission is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.