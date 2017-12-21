First Warning Forecast: Tracking a few showers to end the work week
A sunny and quiet First Day of Winter. High pressure will move off the coast tonight. We do have a disturbance that will move through and give us some clouds as we head into the overnight hours. Not expecting any precipitation from the system. Lows tonight in the 30s to near 40.
More clouds to end the work week. It will be mild with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. A slight chance of rain in the morning and afternoon. Giving it a 20 percent chance at this time. Lows near 50.
A nice warm up on Saturday. Expect temperatures to warm to the 70s!
A frontal system will move across the region on Christmas Eve with showers and highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
We could see a couple flurries Christmas Day, with dry and cool conditions for the rest of the day. Highs in the mid 50s.
Looks like temperatures will start trending below normal for the rest of the week.
