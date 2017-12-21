Chesapeake’s Deep Creek Middle School honored in national contest held by Samsung

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Deep Creek Middle School was named the Virginia state winner in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

This award will bring in $25,000 to the school to use toward classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math, or (STEM).

The group of students and their teacher Paula Labbe will also have a chance to become one of the top ten national finalist, which could bring in an additional $50,000 dollars. Even more money and technology gifts would be provided to the school if they become one of the top ten, and top three national finalist.

Deep Creek Middle School was one of 51 state winners, including the District of Columbia. Before winning the state finals they were one of five schools from the state that were up for advancement in the Samsung contest.

The Chesapeake School District says that 8th graders in the classes of teachers Paula Labbe and Jonathan Neel were chosen based on their proposal to use STEAM skills to address the health of oysters in the Chesapeake Bay.

The students project is centered around using a salinity monitor and developing interventions to help prevent the spread of parasite infected oysters in the Chesapeake Bay.

The next step for the group from Deep Creek Middle School is to create a video and perform their projects before submitting them in February 2018.