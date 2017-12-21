ALDI recalling several types of apples from North Carolina stores

NORTH CAROLINA – Grocery chain ALDI is voluntarily recalling several types of apples due to a possible listeria contamination starting December 13.

The potentially affected products were sold in ALDI stores in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The following product types and UPC codes are impacted by

this recall:

Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139

Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897

Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175

Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015

Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283

No illnesses have been reported yet. No other ALDI products are affected by the recall.

Customers who have questions about this recall may contact Jack Brown Produce Inc. at 616-887-9568, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.