ALDI recalling several types of apples from North Carolina stores

NORTH CAROLINA – Grocery chain ALDI is voluntarily recalling several types of apples due to a possible listeria contamination starting December 13.
The potentially affected products were sold in ALDI stores in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina.
The following product types and UPC codes are impacted by
this recall:
- Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139
- Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897
- Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175
- Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015
- Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283
No illnesses have been reported yet. No other ALDI products are affected by the recall.
Customers who have questions about this recall may contact Jack Brown Produce Inc. at 616-887-9568, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.