8.8 million sign up for Obamacare in strong showing

Some 8.8 million people have signed up for Obamacare for 2018, the first year the Trump administration has run the entire enrollment process.

That’s only 400,000 fewer than signed up on the federal exchange during open enrollment a year ago.

The administration has yet to provide details about the figures. The overall number was tweeted by Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The figures likely cover the 39 states that participate in the federal exchange, healthcare.gov.

This is not the final figure. Many states that run their own exchanges are giving residents more time to pick plans. Also, residents in several Southern states affected by hurricanes have until the end of the year to sign up.

The Trump administration cut the enrollment period in half and slashed the advertising budget by 90%. These moves led Obamacare supporters to say Trump officials were sabotaging enrollment.