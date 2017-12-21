15-year-old to be tried as adult in shooting of Portsmouth police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - In a preliminary hearing on Thursday morning, William Patterson Jr. appeared before a judge, charged with shooting and severely injuring a Portsmouth Police officer.

Patterson faces 10 charges total as the case is certified to the Grand Jury. Though only 15-years-old, Patterson will be tried as an adult.

The judge listed off Patterson's charges as they relate to the shooting that happened on Hickory Street last month, eight of the charges are felonies: One count of Capital Murder of a law enforcement officer, one count of use of a firearm in the attempt to commit Capital Murder, one count of malicious injury of a law enforcement officer, one count of use of a firearm to maliciously injure a law enforcement officer, four counts of willful discharge of a firearm in a public place causing injury.

Two misdemeanor charges are also listed, one count of possession of a concealed weapon, and one count of possession of a weapon by a minor.

While in court, Officer Angelina Baaklini testified what happened the day she was shot and recalled the bike the suspect was on when they first made eye contact. She told the court after identifying Patterson as a runaway, she put him in the back of her car and called for back up.

Baaklini said she attempted to handcuff Patterson and after putting one cuff on he reached for a gun and fired. The officer said she heard six shots, four of them hit her. Most of the injuries were to her leg and left butt cheek.

The judge did not give a future court date for when Patterson will appear again.