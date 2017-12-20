Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clouds, showers, and cooler
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Showers and a cool down… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers. Expect more widespread rain in North Carolina and more widely scattered showers in VA. Parts of NC could see ½” or more of rain, while Hampton Roads will see ¼” or less. Temperatures linger in the mid 50s through midday, then fall into the upper 40s this afternoon.
Rain will move out tonight and clouds will clear out early Thursday. We will see sunshine for most of Thursday but it will be significantly colder. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s tomorrow morning. Highs will only reach the upper 40s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.
Warmer air returns to end the week. Highs will climb to near 60 on Friday and to near 70 on Saturday. Clouds will return for Friday with a few isolated showers. Rain chances will increase this weekend.
Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%), Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%). Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-15
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
December 20th
1962 Winter Weather: 3.6″ snow – Richmond
