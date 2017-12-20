Virginia Wesleyan University to offer scholarships to Puerto Rican students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Wesleyan University is raising money to offer full scholarships for the spring 2018 semester for up to five visiting students

from the University of Puerto Rico-Humacao.

Humacao is on the eastern coast of Puerto Rico and was among the areas devastated by the effects of Hurricane Maria.

“Like Virginia Wesleyan University, the University of Puerto Rico-Humacao is an institution of the liberal arts and sciences focused on scholarship, leadership, service and global citizenship,” the school said in a press release. “As part of the selection process, Humacao students who wish to come to VWU will be asked to comment on how they will use their experience in Virginia to improve life in Puerto Rico upon their return.”

Selected students from Humacao will earn credit at Virginia Wesleyan that can be transferred to their home school. They will attend a full schedule of classes at VWU and have access to all campus support services. The school is still raising money to cover room and board expenses for Humacao students.

Online contributions can be made at www.vwu.edu/giveonline. Gifts should be designated to “Annual Scholarships” and should include “Puerto Rico” in the “Comments or additional information” box.