VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three pets were saved in a townhouse fire Tuesday.

Norfolk and Virginia Beach firefighters responded to the multi-family townhouse around 6 p.m.

The fire was in the 5700 block of Morningside Court.

Residents saved two pets and firefighters rescued another. Two cats were given oxygen and were taken to a vet clinic for treatment.

The fire was under control in 15 minutes but two residents have been displaced. They will be staying with relatives.