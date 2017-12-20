Three now arrested for breaking into Va. Beach officer’s home, shooting family dog

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After a warrant was served Tuesday morning, a total of three men are behind bars for a crime that occurred Sunday night.

18-year-old Lundon Starke was taken into custody after the S.W.A.T. unit in Virginia Beach surrounded his home. Starke is charged with cruelty to animals, discharging a firearm in a public place, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, receiving stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm.

Two other people were arrested in relation to the break-in of a Virginia Beach police officer’s house that happened this weekend, but their identities are not being released because they are juveniles.

The crime itself severely injured the family’s dog who had to undergo surgery. News 3 plans to follow up with the family Wednesday about the dog’s condition.

Starke is expected to appear in court for an arraignment at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Stay with News 3 for updates on this story.