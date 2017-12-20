The perfect Christmas gift: Video shows Army dad surprise son at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – A Connecticut boy was rounding the bases during a schoolyard game of kickball when he noticed his father waiting behind home plate for him.

Giovanie Lebron kept on running, jumping into the arms of his father, Sergeant Juan Lebron.

As a trainer for the U.S. Army, Giovanie's dad is based out of Denton, Texas, according to WTIC. He hadn't seen his son in a year, but got a few days of leave and was able to surprise his son at school for the holidays.

"Look at you, you're huge! Or daddy's just shrinking," Lebron joked with his son as the two hugged.

"I had no idea what he looked like," said Sgt. Lebron. "I knew he needed a haircut because that’s one of the things we gotta do."

Last Saturday was Gio's 10th birthday, so the two likely have some celebrating to make up for.