Suffolk’s Evan Lomax among first signing class for new Hampton head football coach Robert Prunty

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton University head football coach Robert Prunty announced his first three signees during the early signing period on Wednesday.

“To get the three players we targeted in our short time being here I am extremely pleased,” said Prunty. “For us to get a signee from the 757 in the first signing period, is very good. We have visited every school in the 757 since coming on board and we hope to get some more signees in February,”

Hampton’s December signees are:

Evan Lomax

5-11, 170 lb., K/P

Nansemond River High School/Suffolk, Va.

A four-year starter at Nansemond River, Lomax was a three-year first team All-District, a four-year All-757 selection by the Virginian Pilot, first team All-Virginia Group 5A and All-Tidewater.

Prunty on Lomax

“He was the first guy I targeted and offered after taking this job. Evan had offers from Army and several walk-on BCS schools so to keep him in the 757 is a big get for us. He will help address a need that I saw on film in the kicking game.”

Dallas Hall

6-4, 200 lb., QB

Northeastern High School/Elizabeth City, N.C

As a senior he threw for 2,004 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing just under 60% of his passes. As a two-year starter he threw for 3,191 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also made headway as a runner as he amassed 1,254 yards this year with seven games of over 100 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. He was Conference Player of the Year this year and also played basketball along with running track throughout his high school career.

Prunty on Hall

“Dallas is a phenomenal athlete as he also runs the 100 and 200 meters in track. A cerebral quarterback, who has a great upside which I am excited about. To get a quarterback who threw for 2,000 yards and also ran for 1,000 is a nice get for us.”

Ja’Cori Shaw

6-4, 270 lb., T/DT

Northeastern High School/Elizabeth City, N.C

Was a key member of a Northeastern High School program that advanced to five straight conference championships and was 48-6 in the last four years. Helped lead a defense that produced four shutouts in 2017. In 14 games this year, he had 83 tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries. He was a three-time Defensive Lineman of the Year, three-time First Team All-Area, three-time First Team All-Conference, three-time First Team All-Region and two-time All-State selection.

Prunty on Shaw

“We were very fortunate to get him early. He’s long, rangy and a physical player who will boost the lines for us. He ran a sub 4.8 40-yard dash at 275 pounds and was MVP at the ECU Big Man Camp this summer.”