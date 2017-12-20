Old Dominion football signs 17 recruits during inaugural early signing period

Posted 4:11 pm, December 20, 2017, by

ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Athletic Communications)– Old Dominion University football signed 17 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, ODU head coach Bobby Wilder announced. 

“We are very excited with our first ever December signing class. We feel like we have quality student-athletes joining our team. We have good size in this class at a number of positions. We will continue to fill out this class with the second signing period in February,” ODU head coach Bobby Wilder said. “A big thank you to our tremendous support staff and our professors on campus that took time to show the kids and families everything Old Dominion University has to offer.” 

The Monarchs signed 10 offensive players, six defensive players and a specialist. 

2017-18 ODU Signees

Name                         Pos.     Ht.       Wt.      Hometown/Previous School       

Donta Anthony Jr.      TE       6-6      215     Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac

Lance Boykin             CB       6-2      180     High Point, N.C./High Point Christian

Diego Cervantes        OL       6-2      280     Sacramento, Calif./Elk Grove/American River CC

Damion Charity         S          6-0      160     Hampton, Va./Phoebus

Nigel Fitzgerald         WR      6-5      210     Greensboro, N.C./Dudley

Kenny Gardner III     CB       6-2      180     Silver Spring, Md./Blake

Broughton Hatcher   LS        6-5      250     Jefferson, S.C./Central

Cornell Hendrick       WR      6-1      160     Warrenton, N.C./Warren County

Oshea Jackson            DE       6-5      235     Philadelphia, Pa./Imhotep Institute

Will Knight                 RB       5-10    210      Germantown, Pa./Smyrna (Del.)

Sokoya McDuffie       DT       6-5      275      Florence, S.C./South Florence

Aaron Moore             WR      6-2      160     Dumfries, Va./Potomac

Justinn Richardson   S          6-1      180     Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna

Nick Saldiveri             OL       6-6      284     Monroe, N.C./Parkwood

Isaiah Spencer           QB       6-5      205     Gloucester, Va./Gloucester

Blake Watson            WR      5-9      170     Cary, N.C./Green Hope

A.C. White                   TE       6-3      210     Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg

 