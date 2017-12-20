Old Dominion football signs 17 recruits during inaugural early signing period

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Athletic Communications)– Old Dominion University football signed 17 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, ODU head coach Bobby Wilder announced.
“We are very excited with our first ever December signing class. We feel like we have quality student-athletes joining our team. We have good size in this class at a number of positions. We will continue to fill out this class with the second signing period in February,” ODU head coach Bobby Wilder said. “A big thank you to our tremendous support staff and our professors on campus that took time to show the kids and families everything Old Dominion University has to offer.”
The Monarchs signed 10 offensive players, six defensive players and a specialist.
2017-18 ODU Signees
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School
Donta Anthony Jr. TE 6-6 215 Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac
Lance Boykin CB 6-2 180 High Point, N.C./High Point Christian
Diego Cervantes OL 6-2 280 Sacramento, Calif./Elk Grove/American River CC
Damion Charity S 6-0 160 Hampton, Va./Phoebus
Nigel Fitzgerald WR 6-5 210 Greensboro, N.C./Dudley
Kenny Gardner III CB 6-2 180 Silver Spring, Md./Blake
Broughton Hatcher LS 6-5 250 Jefferson, S.C./Central
Cornell Hendrick WR 6-1 160 Warrenton, N.C./Warren County
Oshea Jackson DE 6-5 235 Philadelphia, Pa./Imhotep Institute
Will Knight RB 5-10 210 Germantown, Pa./Smyrna (Del.)
Sokoya McDuffie DT 6-5 275 Florence, S.C./South Florence
Aaron Moore WR 6-2 160 Dumfries, Va./Potomac
Justinn Richardson S 6-1 180 Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna
Nick Saldiveri OL 6-6 284 Monroe, N.C./Parkwood
Isaiah Spencer QB 6-5 205 Gloucester, Va./Gloucester
Blake Watson WR 5-9 170 Cary, N.C./Green Hope
A.C. White TE 6-3 210 Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg