Old Dominion football signs 17 recruits during inaugural early signing period

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Athletic Communications)– Old Dominion University football signed 17 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, ODU head coach Bobby Wilder announced.

“We are very excited with our first ever December signing class. We feel like we have quality student-athletes joining our team. We have good size in this class at a number of positions. We will continue to fill out this class with the second signing period in February,” ODU head coach Bobby Wilder said. “A big thank you to our tremendous support staff and our professors on campus that took time to show the kids and families everything Old Dominion University has to offer.”

The Monarchs signed 10 offensive players, six defensive players and a specialist.

2017-18 ODU Signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

Donta Anthony Jr. TE 6-6 215 Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac

Lance Boykin CB 6-2 180 High Point, N.C./High Point Christian

Diego Cervantes OL 6-2 280 Sacramento, Calif./Elk Grove/American River CC

Damion Charity S 6-0 160 Hampton, Va./Phoebus

Nigel Fitzgerald WR 6-5 210 Greensboro, N.C./Dudley

Kenny Gardner III CB 6-2 180 Silver Spring, Md./Blake

Broughton Hatcher LS 6-5 250 Jefferson, S.C./Central

Cornell Hendrick WR 6-1 160 Warrenton, N.C./Warren County

Oshea Jackson DE 6-5 235 Philadelphia, Pa./Imhotep Institute

Will Knight RB 5-10 210 Germantown, Pa./Smyrna (Del.)

Sokoya McDuffie DT 6-5 275 Florence, S.C./South Florence

Aaron Moore WR 6-2 160 Dumfries, Va./Potomac

Justinn Richardson S 6-1 180 Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna

Nick Saldiveri OL 6-6 284 Monroe, N.C./Parkwood

Isaiah Spencer QB 6-5 205 Gloucester, Va./Gloucester

Blake Watson WR 5-9 170 Cary, N.C./Green Hope

A.C. White TE 6-3 210 Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg