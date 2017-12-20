North Carolina, Virginia State Parks to offer free admission on New Year’s Day

North Carolina and Virginia State Parks are offering “First Day Hikes” on New Year’s Day.

All 37 Virginia state parks will offer free parking and admission, which includes guided or self-guided hikes. Click here for the full schedule of hikes and events in Virginia State Parks.

In North Carolina, all seasonal state park facilities will remain open on January 1. More than 40 guided hikes are scheduled in the state parks system. Most of the hikes, which vary in length, will feature interpretive programs by rangers along the way. Click here for a complete list of First Day Hikes in North Carolina.