Landstown High School’s Joseph White signs with UVA football

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Landstown high school standout Joseph White is officially Charlottesville-bound.

Wednesday morning, the wide receiver/defensive back who is expected to play in the secondary for UVA, signed his National Letter of Intent with the ‘Hoos.

“It feels good,” White told News 3. “From academics to the football program to the new coaches – everything made UVA the right spot for me.”

The ‘Hoos will play in a bowl game (Military Bowl vs. Navy, December 28th) for the first time since 2011.

“I’m very excited,” White added. “One day we will be on top and I’ll be able to say I made the decision to commit to UVA and be a part of that rise.”

White, named first-team All-Beach District at wide receiver and at defensive back, helped Landstown go 12-and-1 record in 2017. Per 247 Sports, he’s a 3-star recruit and rated the 22nd best prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia for 2018 – the highest in-state recruit to sign with UVA during this cycle.