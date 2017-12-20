Infamous indie film “The Room” to return to local cinemas after popularity of James Franco movie

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – “The Room” widely known as one of the worst movies of all time, and if you live in Hampton Roads you’ll get the chance to see for yourself.

Thanks to the popularity of actor and director James Franco’s film “The Disaster Artist,” Tommy Wiseau’s cult indie film will return to nearly 500 movie theaters across the United States for just one night only on January 10 at 8 p.m.

In addition to the full-length feature, moviegoers will also get the opportunity to see the new “Best F(r)iends” trailer starring Wiseau and Greg Sestero.

“The Room” will be shown at the following movie theaters in Hampton Roads:

Cinemark Chesapeake Square 12 – 24133 Chesapeake Square Ring Road, Chesapeake, Va. 23321

AMC Hampton Town Centre 24 – 1 Towne Center Way, Hampton, Va. 23666-1999

Regal MacArthur Center Stadium 18 – 300 Monticello Avenue, Norfolk, Va. 23510

AMC Lynnhaven 18 – 1001 Lynnhaven Mall Loop, Virginia Beach, Va. 23452-7205

Tickets can be purchased online at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.