Governor McAuliffe announces 72 new jobs in Norfolk

RICHMOND – Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday that Instant Systems will invest over $900,000 to expand in Norfolk.

Instant Systems is a manufacturer of custom, medical-grade bags for processing, storage and transport of biological materials. The company will purchase new equipment for new product lines and training related to packaging technology. The project will create 72 new jobs and offer the opportunity for 26 current employees to be retrained on the new technology.

“Instant Systems has been on the cutting edge of packaging technology since its founding just over a decade ago in Virginia,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Instant Systems is nearly tripling its team with this expansion to keep up with production demand. It is exciting to watch this innovative company grow its workforce and expand into new markets. This female-led, high-tech company exemplifies the type of businesses we are working to attract and retain in the Commonwealth as we diversify and build the new Virginia economy.”

The company was founded in 2005.

