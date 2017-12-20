Franklin Police investigating double shooting

FRANKLIN, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 300 block of Madison Street.

It happened Tuesday around 10:19 p.m.

While officers were investigating a shots fired call, they received information that two gunshot victims arrived at Southampton Memorial Hospital.

When they arrived at the hospital, they learned two men, ages 22 and 29, were being treated for gunshot wounds.

Officers tried to interview the victims, but they were uncooperative.

The victims were later taken to a local trauma center for further treatment.

Police say three houses were struck by gunfire during this incident. There are no other injuries associated with the houses being struck.

Multiple cartridge casings of various pistol and rifle calibers were found in the area.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.